LINCOLN, Neb. — There’s still time to join the Nebraska State Patrol: Applications are open through Sept. 15 to be part of the next class of troopers.
“Applications are pacing ahead of our previous recruiting periods,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “The career options and statewide opportunity as a Nebraska State Trooper, coupled with a great benefits package, are major draws for anyone looking for a rewarding career in law enforcement.”
Career paths as a trooper include patrolling Nebraska’s roadways, criminal investigations, SWAT team, K9 handler, drone operator, helicopter and airplane pilot, Carrier Enforcement, Bomb Squad, crisis negotiator, Executive Protection, and more. With dozens of specialty positions, a career as a trooper is a career that you get to define.
The next class of recruits will begin the NSP Training Academy on Jan. 2, 2024, and are scheduled to graduate on June 14, 2024. Applicants must be a United States citizen and at least 21 years of age by graduation. Applicants must have a high school diploma or GED equivalence.
Additional information about the hiring process, including physical requirements and benefits of serving as a trooper, can be found at NebraskaTroopers.com.
