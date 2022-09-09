During its regular meeting Monday, the Yankton City Commission is set to consider the proposed Tax Increment District No. 12 for infrastructure at the northwest corner of 31st Street and Broadway Ave.
The board will also consider the 2023 municipal budget, elements of the ongoing Westside Park improvement project (a change order, a bid for the McVay Family Reflection Garden and removal of Territorial Museum buildings) and Gehl Drive improvements.
