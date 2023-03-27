LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) recognizes March as Problem Gambling Awareness Month which is an occasion to build public awareness via education and the sharing of resources including prevention, treatment, and recovery services, for individuals across Nebraska who may be struggling with problem gambling.

According to the National Library of Medicine, problem gambling is an urge to gamble despite harmful negative consequences or a desire to stop. The term is preferred to compulsive gambling among many professionals, as few people described by the term experience true compulsions in the clinical sense of the word.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.