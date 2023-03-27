LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) recognizes March as Problem Gambling Awareness Month which is an occasion to build public awareness via education and the sharing of resources including prevention, treatment, and recovery services, for individuals across Nebraska who may be struggling with problem gambling.
According to the National Library of Medicine, problem gambling is an urge to gamble despite harmful negative consequences or a desire to stop. The term is preferred to compulsive gambling among many professionals, as few people described by the term experience true compulsions in the clinical sense of the word.
Problem gambling is known as a hidden addiction and is classified as a behavioral health condition. Problem gamblers may not display physical signs of their addiction but they are often depressed, anxious, and may have suicidal thoughts. Often their addiction causes them to neglect family and friends, run up large amounts of debt, and potentially be involved in illegal activity to fund their addiction.
10 Warning Signs of a Gambling Addiction:
• You cannot stop gambling, even when it is hurting you;
• You bet money you cannot afford to lose;
• You bet other people’s money;
• Gambling is all you think about;
• Gambling is the main way you escape;
• Asking others to bail you out when you gambled your money away;
• Lying about the time and money you spend gambling;
• Gambling more after a loss to win back the loss;
• Gambling is harming your relationships.
There is hope and there is help. Gambling addiction is a diagnosable and treatable mental health condition. Be aware of the risks of gambling and take action if you start to see any warning signs of gambling addiction. Treatment services may include crisis intervention, individual counseling, group therapy, peer support, and family counseling. Help is available at no to low cost for gamblers and their families.
Nebraskans who are struggling can seek help through the Nebraska Confidential Gambling Helpline, 1-833-238-6837. This helpline is free, confidential, and available 24/7 to provide support. More information, including links to local treatment providers, information about help for family members, and education tips, is available at https://problemgambling.nebraska.gov/.
Need to talk or get immediate help in a crisis? Help is available. If you or a loved one need assistance, reach out to:
• National Problem Gambling Helpline: Call: 1-800-522-4700; Text: 1-800-522-4700; or Chat: ncpgambling.org/chat
• The Suicide and Crisis Lifeline; call, text, or chat 988
• Your faith-based leader, your healthcare professional, or your student health center on campus.
• Nebraska Family Helpline – Any question, any time. (888) 866-8660
• Rural Response Hotline, (800) 464-0258
• Disaster Distress Helpline: 1-800-985-5990 (oprime dos para Español) or text TalkWithUs to 66746.
• National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-7233 or text LOVEIS to 22522
• National Child Abuse Hotline: 1-800-4AChild (1-800-422-4453) or text 1-800-422-4453
• National Sexual Assault Hotline: 1-800-656-HOPE (4673)
