The Yankton County Historic Preservation Commission will meet Wednesday (July 22) at 3 p.m. at the Mead Museum.
Commission members will review the status of projects.
The public is welcome to attend.
Curbside Pickup for barbecued ribs at The Center, 901 Whiting Drive in Yankton, is slated Wednesday, July 22, from 4:30-5:30 p.m.
The meal includes ribs, potato, vegetable and a cookie for a suggested donation.
The meal is open to the public and all ages are welcome. You must call 665-1055 to RSVP.
