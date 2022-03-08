Yankton Medical Clinic P.C. is accepting applications for a clinical enrichment program (CEP) for up to three qualifying nursing students. This program will offer nursing students a valuable opportunity to gain hands-on experience and insight into the practice of professional nursing and is approved by the South Dakota Board of Nursing.
The clinical enrichment program intern, under the direct supervision of a licensed registered nurse, will be responsible for utilizing the nursing process to help them provide adequate nursing care at Yankton Medical Clinic. Dana Cass, RN, the CEP coordinator for Yankton Medical Clinic states, “The program gives the student nurse an opportunity to apply skills and critical thinking to real-life scenarios with the guidance of a registered nurse. It [the CEP] allows the student to gain experience and confidence before starting their nursing career.”
The CEP intern will assist nursing staff with several nursing functions including assessing medical needs of patients and implementing care, performing selected nursing procedures/treatments, patient education, proper use of documentation, participation in nursing/staff meetings to improve understanding of professional nursing, shadowing experiences, and presentation of a clinical case study. Yankton Medical Clinic offers the unique position of having multiple medical specialties in one location. Cass explains, “Having a wide variety of specialties and nurses who have numerous years of experience benefits the nursing student intern to advance their knowledge and shape their future career options.”
Students will spend 320 hours over a 10- to 12-week period learning and working alongside nurses, medical providers and clinic staff.
The application for the program is currently open and will close on April 1. For more information and to apply to the program, visit www.YanktonMedicalClinic.com/Careers.
