Yankton’s Manitou facility is in the process of adding a 65,000-square-foot addition to its plant. Manitou expansions in Yankton and Madison aim to add a total of 125 jobs.

 Kelly Hertz/P&D

A manufacturer conducting a $60 million expansion in South Dakota says it’s attacking a workforce shortage by raising pay and embracing diversity.

Manitou is a manufacturer based out of France of construction equipment. It is expanding its operations in Madison and Yankton and will add about 125 jobs between the two sites. Currently, 510 of the company’s 540 existing South Dakota positions are filled.

