CORSICA — One man was killed Saturday afternoon in a motorcycle crash that occurred about three miles south of Corsica.
According to a press release from the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, a 2007 Harley Davidson FLHT Classic motorcycle was eastbound on U.S. Highway 281 when the vehicle went into the south ditch at about 2 p.m. The 40-year-driver, who was not wearing a helmet, was thrown from the motorcycle. He was taken by ambulance to the hospital in Armour where he was pronounced dead.
The name of the deceased has not been released pending notification of family members. He was the only person involved.
South Dakota’s Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash. All information is only preliminary at this point.
