100 Years
Friday, August 4, 1922
• Governor Preus of Minnesota announced, following a coal conference today, that he will ask the governors of Wisconsin, Iowa, North and South Dakota to join him in asking the federal government to take over the operation of the railways from non-union mines to lower lake ports. The proposition will be taken up at the governor’s conference called here for August 10 to consider the coal shortage situation.
• Fern Coldt, a farmer near Wessington Springs, reports what is believed to be the top wheat yield of this season. From 14 acres of winter wheat Coldt took 728 bushels or an average of 52 bushels to the acre. The grain is of excellent quality and tested 62 pounds to the bushel.
75 Years Ago
Monday, August 4, 1947
• A burglary last night of the Kelley Dairy in Deadwood with a loss of $833 in checks and cash was reported today. Loot included $184 in checks and $649 in cash. The division also disclosed theft of $476 in currency and silver from the Kuhns general store at Kadoka. The theft occurred the same night last week as the Kadoka drug store was entered and $472 in silver and currency was taken.
• The Yankton American Legion Juniors turned in an offensive show on Riverside diamond yesterday afternoon and trounced Utica 24 to 5. Yankton’s Juniors collected 24 hits off three Utica pitchers with Ronnie Koenig, Albert Pieper, Kay Andrews, Leo Hajek, Thomas, Fred Novotny, Jim Huntley and Bob Reedy doing the heavy work. Huntley allowed only two hits until the seventh when Utica counted five runs off five hits.
50 Years Ago
Friday, August 4, 1972
• An inmate was rushed to Sacred Heart Hospital from the Yankton City Jail for treatment and observation for smoke inhalation Thursday evening after he was rescued from a fire in his cell. Yankton Police said the inmate had been handcuffed to bars in his cell after ripping up wiring in the cellblock and “raising cain” late in the afternoon. After smelling smoke in the early evening, police and firemen, with aid of oxygen masks, entered the smoke-filled cellblock and dragged the inmate from where he had apparently started a fire from a blanket, magazines and “fireproof” mattress.
• Veteran Tabor right-hander John Peckham, whose late-season pitching has been legend in South Dakota Amateur baseball for several years, downed the hard-hitting Scotland Scotties 6-2 last night, allowing but one ninth inning single in sending the Bluebirds off to a game lead in the final South Central League playoffs.
25 Years Ago
Monday, August 4, 1997
• For Madison native Todd Parks, the Hillcrest Golf and Country Club has always been a nice place to play. Sunday, Hillcrest smiled on him for the third time in his career. Parks, who won at Hillcrest previously as a junior and an amateur, took home the $13,000 check Sunday as he won the 24th annual Hillcrest Pro-Am.
• Members of Vermillion’s National Guard unit showed the community what they are all about in an open house at Vermillion’s armory Saturday. 1st Sgt. Rodney Miller, Corsica, said this was the first open house hosted by Company B 109th ASMB of the South Dakota Army National Guard.
