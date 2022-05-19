HOT SPRINGS — Twelve young women from around the state will compete for the title of Miss South Dakota’s Outstanding Teen 2022, June 2-3. The competition will be held at the Oscar Larson Performing Arts Center on the South Dakota State University campus in Brookings, in conjunction with the celebration of the 75th Anniversary Miss South Dakota competition. Showtime will be 6 p.m. Thursday, June 2, and 2 p.m. Friday, June 3, with the new Miss South Dakota’s Outstanding Teen crowned at the conclusion of Friday’s performance.
A gala celebration for the anniversary will be held Friday evening. Tickets are available at https://www.misssd.org/miss-south-dakota-competition.
The new Miss South Dakota’s Outstanding Teen will take home at least $2,000 in scholarships, with a total of almost $11,000 in scholarship funds available to candidates.
The new titleholder will compete at the 2022 Miss America’s Outstanding Teen Competition. The Teen Pageant is open to young women ages 13-18.
The pageant will feature Kianna Healy of Hartford, the current Miss South Dakota’s Outstanding Teen. Kianna represented South Dakota at the Miss America’s Outstanding Teen Competition in 2021.
Competitors include Briley Hope Steffensen, 15, Miss Hub City’s Outstanding Teen, Yankton, Talent: Ballet, Social Impact Initiative: Be True to You.
The candidates will be judged on talent, private interview, evening wear, lifestyle and fitness in sportswear, scholastic achievement and on-stage question.
For more information, visit www.MissSD.org.
