Vermillion School Board Changes Quarantine Policy

VERMILLION — The Vermillion School Board agreed at a Monday morning special meeting to change its Return to School rules regarding quarantining asymptomatic students and staff to more closely reflect recent changes in CDC guidelines.
The change comes at a time when active cases are at a downward trend in the district.
“Last week, we were down to seven active cases, which is really good,” Superintendent Damon Alvey said. “We’re still waiting for that potential surge from Thanksgiving, which is probably going to occur this week if it’s going to occur. … But most importantly, we wanted to update you on the most recent CDC guidelines which were announced last week which will alter the 14-day quarantine to a 10-day quarantine for our students that are considered a close-contact exposure.”
Along with this CDC policy change comes an opportunity, the superintendent said, of having asymptomatic students and staff volunteer to take either molecular (PCR) or antigen COVID-19 tests. These tests could reduce these individuals’ 10-day quarantine to a seven-day quarantine if they’re asymptomatic and continue to take part in monitoring their symptoms through a 14-day period.
“We would be allowed to let them return to school on day eight,” Alvey said. “Our protocol would be to continue to monitor them in school on day eight, nine and 10, with their close-contact exposures, with their temperature checks and all of the other things we’re doing and we’d ask them to continue to monitor their own symptoms at home through day 14 as required and requested by the CDC.”
This change would allow asymptomatic students to return to classrooms sooner.
“That’s obviously our biggest concern and we’re really excited that the CDC has altered its recommendations down to 10 days and the option of going down to seven,” he said.
The antigen test results come are known in less time – in some instances results are known after just 15 minutes. However, they are not as accurate as the PCR tests, which concerns school board member Rachel Olson.
“I definitely think it is great moving to the CDC recommendations,” Olson said. “I, personally, can’t agree to the testing out with the antigen test versus the PCR test, but that’s something that the group can decide. I will go with what Sanford standards are where you cannot test out of quarantine with an antigen test.”
Alvey shared with board members that Sanford Health’s standards indicate that the PCR is potentially more reliable.
“We’re just following, basically, that the CDC and the (South Dakota) Department of Health have said that we can use antigen tests even if they’re not quite as reliable,” he said.
“There’s a 10-30% false negative (with the antigen tests) when you’re testing asymptomatic people,” Olson said.
The PCR tests are administered in a hospital setting. Antigen tests are received by the school district from the Department of Health.
Alvey said the school district is hoping that other mitigation measures would protect students from individuals who falsely test negative. “But again, there’s no guarantee that it would.”
“Is the false negative rate due to test error or is it due to the actual sensitivity of the antigen test as opposed to the PCR test?” asked School Board President Doug Peterson.
“I think there are a lot of factors,” said Amy Askew, the district’s nurse. “I think it has to be done in a certain way and in a certain time frame. There’s room for error there. Also, they have said this particular antigen test is more indicative of whether you’re infectious versus whether you’re positive. We had a fair amount of false negatives on people who are actually symptomatic. “
After further discussion, the board ultimately decided to follow CDC guidelines and reduce quarantine periods from 14 to 10 days. It also agreed to use antigen tests supplied to the district by the health department to possibly whittle down that 10-day period to seven-days for individuals who test negative for COVID-19.
Meanwhile, a photo of Alvey that appeared over the weekend in an opinion piece, titled “Death Came for the Dakotas,” that was published by the New York Times also was briefly discussed. Alvey is shown not wearing a mask in the photo of last Thursday’s Standstill Parade of Lights in downtown Vermillion.
“You know, it’s an outdoor event where you’re six feet away from people and the guidance from the CDC is pretty clear — if you’re at an outdoor event, you don’t have to wear a mask,” Alvey said. “I recognize that and I guess I evaluated my risk and the risk to anybody else.”
School board member Tim Schwasinger said. “I think you as our district leader and in the community. … I would question whether you had that distancing throughout the evening and I just think that we would ask you to adhere to the same guidelines all the time that we’re asking everybody to adhere to.”
