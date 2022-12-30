100 Years Ago
Sunday, December 31, 1922
• No paper
75 Years Ago
Wednesday, December 31, 1947
• Old man 1947 was making a frigid exit from the contemporary scene in Yankton as the old year was drawing to a close today. The mercury slipped to zero overnight, making it the coldest day of the season to date, and the Missouri river picked this morning to freeze over for the winter stalemate.
• Yankton citizens will join the rest of the world in ringing out the old and ringing in the new at midnight tonight, with the principal festivity taking place at the city hall where revelers will greet the arrival of 1948 at the traditional Carnival dance, sponsored annually on New Year’s eve by the Yankton volunteer fire department. The city auditorium has been gaily decorated for the occasion, and balloons, confetti and other novelties will be available free of charge to all patrons of the dance. Music will be provided by the Varsity Men’s Orchestra of Vermillion.
50 Years Ago
Sunday, December 31, 1972
• No paper
25 Years Ago
Wednesday, December 31, 1997
• The Yankton County Commission used its last meeting of 1997 to take care of one major item of business and tie up some other loose ends. After hearing from two insurance agents and holding a lengthy discussion, the commission voted 5-0 to approve a proposal for liability insurance from the Yankton Insurance Agents Association (YIAA). The group of four local agencies has provided insurance coverage for the county for more than 20 years.
• Voters in the Bon Homme school district defeated a $1.95 million bond issue Tuesday by a 2-1 margin. The final margin was 728 votes against the bond issue and 343 votes in favor, for a 68-32 percent margin opposing it. The bonds, which would have financed Tyndall and Springfield school improvements, needed 60 percent majority for passage.
