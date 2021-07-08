Join the staff at the Yankton Community Library, 515 Walnut St, at 6 p.m. Monday, July 12, for a night of science fun with South Dakota Public Broadcasting’s “Science Steve.”
Science Steve uses humor, watermelons and flying toilet paper to bring dry theorems and scientific laws to life for kids and adults. The science demonstrations include physics, chemistry and anatomy.
This program is free and registration is not required.
For questions, call the library at 605-668-5275 or email library@cityofyankton.org.
