Helen A. Lukens Cory age 93 of Yankton, SD and formerly of Crofton, Nebraska died on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton, SD.
Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday, November 12, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Crofton with the Rev. An Duy Phan officiating. Burial will be at St. Andrews cemetery in Bloomfield, Nebraska.
The family will receive friends on Friday morning, at church from 9:00 a.m. until service time.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton, Nebraska.
Pallbearers will be her grandchildren Gabe Jenness, Ben Jenness, Josh Freier, Nick Lukens, Matt Lukens, Rachael Lukens, and Sarah Freier.
Helen Adella was born on July 14, 1928, to Roy and Irene (Soost) Stober at Norfolk, NE. She grew up on her parent’s farm northeast of Magnet. She attended school at Magnet with the exception of one year at a rural school northeast of Magnet. She graduated from Magnet High School in 1946 and from Wayne State College in 1950. She was employed as a classroom teacher in the public school systems in Hartington, Bloomfield, and Crofton, Nebraska for a total of 19½ years.
Helen married William Doyle Lukens at St. Andrews Catholic Church in Bloomfield on December 19 1953. They farmed in the Bloomfield and Crofton areas until moving into Crofton in 1964. They had five children: twin daughters who died in infancy, Cynthia, Greg, and Celia. Doyle passed away on August 31, 1981, at the age of 55 years, and Helen continued to live in their home in Crofton until her marriage to John Cory of Wisner, on June 6, 1987. John passed away on March 29, 2000.
Helen enjoyed music as she played both the piano and organ. She also enjoyed sewing especially quilting. Helen also enjoyed working with her flowers.
Helen is survived by her three children and spouses, Cindy (Vince) Jenness, of Crofton, NE and their children Gabe and Ben, son Greg (Diane) Lukens of Pierce, NE and their children Nicholas, Rachael, and Matthew, daughter Celia (Terry) Freier of Sioux Falls, SD and their children Josh and Sarah; and three great grandchildren.
Helen was preceded in death by her parents Roy and Irene Stober; her first husband Doyle Lukens, her second husband John Cory, infant twin daughters Theresa & Mary Ellen, and half-brother Ivan Swanson.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
November 11, 2021
