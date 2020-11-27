CASES DISPOSED:
OCT. 31-NOV. 6
Ross Wiebelhaus, Hartington, Neb.; Impersonation to deceive law enforcement officer; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Chad Michael Boettcher, Richland, Neb.; Theft by insufficient funds check; Dismissed by prosecutor; Theft by insufficient funds check; Dismissed by prosecutor; Theft by insufficient funds check; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Kristine L. Kohles, Santee, Neb.; Theft by insufficient funds check; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Wesley Brandt, Tabor; Careless driving; $132.50.
Cole James Gronenthal, Norfolk, Neb.; Overweight on axle; $680.50.
Dustin Andrew Walter, Omaha, Neb.; Failure to stop after accident with unattended vehicle; Dismissed by prosecutor; Seat belt violation; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Blaine Knutson, Beresford; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; $534.39.
Abby Margaret Boyd, 1201 National St., Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50.
Heather Wynn, 113 Mack Dr., Yankton; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended.
Noah Kleinsasser, 1617 Mulberry, Yankton; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Brent Thomas Taylor, Santee, Neb.; Possession of alcohol by minor; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Derek Joseph Steffen, 235 Broadway #3, Yankton; Failure to maintain financial responsibility; $132.50; License suspended for 30 days.
Kirk Alan Skovly, 905 Douglas #3, Yankton; Possession two ounces of marijuana or less; $403 fine; $403 suspended fine; $96.50 court costs/surcharges; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended.
Brittany Archambeau, 115 W. W. 3rd St. #1, Yankton; Disorderly conduct; $132.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Dismissal-reduction.
Joshua Terrence White, Apple Valley, Minn.; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Henry S. Miller, Crofton, Neb.; Theft by insufficient funds check; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Sherry Richards; Wagner; Disorderly conduct; $132.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Dismissal-reduction.
Cornelius Edward Milk, Sioux Falls; Violation of protection order; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Tyler James Crockett, 616 W. 3rd St., Yankton; Theft by insufficient funds check; Dismissed by prosecutor; Theft by insufficient funds check; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Cindy Rochholz, Watertown; Theft by insufficient funds check; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Donald T. Dinslage, Wakefield, Neb.; Theft by insufficient funds check; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Steven Shields Young, Fordyce, Neb.; Possession controlled substance in schedules III or IV; Suspended execution of sentence; $606.50; Penitentiary sentence of 2 years suspended; Three years probation; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession two ounces of marijuana or less; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Tricia L. Lee, Cedar Springs, Mich.; Theft by insufficient funds check; Dismissed by prosecutor; Theft by insufficient funds check; Dismissed by prosecutor; Theft by insufficient funds check; Dismissed by prosecutor; Theft by insufficient funds check; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Jacob Bernet, 1305 W. 8th #16, Yankton; Theft by insufficient funds check; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Dakota Lee Yellowcloud, Sioux City, Iowa; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Kenneth Hanson, 500 Douglas Ave. Apt. 7, Yankton; Violation of protection order; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended.
Shane LaPointe, 1808 Mulberry, Yankton; Simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; $300 fine; $300 suspended fine; $96.50 court costs/surcharges; $339 restitution; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended.
Jacob Christiansen, Wisner, Neb.; Overweight on axle; $1,144.60.
Isaac Akwanyi Sam, 305 Cedar St. Apt. 4, Yankton; Rearlamps required; $25.
Nico Sota Melendez, Farmington, Minn.; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Tyrone Luchie, Watertown; Theft by insufficient funds check; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Steven Shields Young, Fordyce, Neb.; Intimidate or harass any person or group; Suspended execution of sentence; $1,106.50; Penitentiary sentence of 2 years suspended; Three years probation; Aggravated assault-serious bodily injury; Dismissed by prosecutor; Intidimidate or harass any person or group; Recharged by information.
Kolt Woodard, 1010 Pennsylvania St., Yankton; Violation conditional bond; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended.
Daniel Vondrak, Sioux City, Iowa; Illegal lane change; $132.50.
Matthew D. Hento, Menno; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Jacob Carl Warriner, 44147 307th St., Yankton; Hunting during closed season-resident; $232.50.
Allurah D. Sasse, 204 W. 17th, Yankton; Domestic abuse/simple assault/intentionally cause bodily harm; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Andre Jerome Jones, Junior, 1001 Memory Lane #22, Yankton; Entering or refusing to leave property after notice; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Entering or refusing to leave property after notice; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended.
June Sherell Culp, Chicago, Ill.; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Joshua Alan Stark, 3203 Halley St., Yankton; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; $421.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Recharged by information.
CASES DISPOSED:
NOV. 7-13, 2020
Jeremy Richard Anderson, Chatsworth, Iowa; Overweight on axle; $235.50.
Jonah Fee, 1801 Douglas Ave., Yankton; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; $282.50.
Joshua Scott Arnold, Freeman; Minimum period of residency required; $182.50.
Jesse Saeger, Watertown; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Jaden Beltz, 3019 Mary Street, Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50.
