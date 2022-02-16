Yankton Set For A Busy Weekend

Whether or not you go to the games, get ready to represent Yankton, because there are three big tournaments coming to town this weekend.
Beginning Friday, Yankton will host the Hansen-Haas Youth Basketball Tournament, the South Dakota State Peewee C Hockey Tournament and the 2022 Midwest Indoor Archery Sectionals.
“Hansen-Haas is having its 30th annual tournament this President’s Day weekend. There are going to be 60 teams in town, and 18 of the teams are from Yankton,” Jay Gravholt, tourism director of Yankton Thrive, told the Press & Dakotan. “We have a lot of families staying in town at various hotels and eating out.”
Run by Yankton Basketball Incorporated, the Hansen-Haas tournament features boys and girls in grades 3-8. It will be at the Summit Activities Center/Yankton High School, located at 1801 Summit Street. The games are slated Friday from 5:30-10 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. For more information, visit https://basketball.exposureevents.com/178467/schedule.
Also this weekend, the Yankton Area Ice Association will be hosting the State Peewee C hockey tournament at the Kiwanis Ice Arena at 905 Whiting Drive. The games start Friday at 1 p.m. and run through Sunday afternoon.
“They’ll have eight teams from around the state,” Gravholt said. “This is another (event) where the state tournament committee, the people here in town that run the Yankton Area Ice Association, everybody is pulling together. It’s going to be a great tournament.”
Participating teams include, Mitchell, Brookings, Sioux Center, Sioux Falls, Oahe, Watertown, Aberdeen and Yankton. For more information, visit https://www.yanktonice.org/pwcstate.
Saturday and Sunday, the National Field Archery Association’s (NFAA) Midwest Indoor Sectionals are being held at the NFAA Easton Yankton Archery Center (NEYAC) at 800 Archery Lane.
“I can’t say enough about those archery folks out there at the NFAA,” Gravholt said. “This is a bucket list place for archers to stop. They want to compete in Yankton, because this is where it’s at.”
Archers compete in sectionals across the country to qualify for the National Indoor Tournament, which will be held later in the year.
“This weekend, they are expecting about 60 competitors from North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas and Missouri,” he said.
Volunteers are an essential part of all three of these tournaments, Gravholt emphasized.
“It takes a lot of volunteers, a lot of people, on each of the boards of these organizations to set up these tournaments and schedule them,” he said. “None of these tournaments happen without volunteers.”
There are 60 local sponsors, many volunteers and officials, and Mount Marty University’s football players have agreed to officiate at the tournament.
Given that all three tournaments are happening simultaneously, Gravholt estimates that Yankton will be host to about 2,500 visitors this weekend.
“I would encourage everybody to have on their best hospitality this weekend,” Gravholt said.
