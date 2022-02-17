TYNDALL — Bon Homme FFA Chapter will host professional speaker, author and farmer Jolene Brown, who will present on the topic of “The Top Ten Mistakes That Break Up A Family Business!” Brown will speak from 7-8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 23, at the Tyndall Auditorium.
This event is free and open to the public. RSVP by calling/texting (605) 661-1094. Event postponements will be announced on WNAX and KELO TV.
