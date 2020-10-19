Incidents
• A report was received at 4:25 p.m. Friday of the theft of a car on Douglas Ave.
• A report was received at 5:52 p.m. Friday of the theft of merchandise from a business on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 1:33 a.m. Saturday of the theft of alcohol on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 2:49 p.m. Saturday of the theft of a table from a residence on Whiting Dr.
• A report was received at 5:40 p.m. Saturday of theft on W. 7th St.
• A report was received at 6:02 p.m. Saturday of the theft of a vehicle on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 6:52 p.m. Saturday of a domestic incident on W. 5th St.
• A report was received at 9:38 p.m. Saturday of vandalism on Ruth St.
• A report was received at 10:22 p.m. Saturday of vandalism on Burleigh St.
• A report was received at 9:34 a.m. Sunday of the theft of a wallet on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 10:27 p.m. Sunday of a domestic incident on 3rd St.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 1:22 p.m. Friday of a fire call north of Yankton. Sheriff’s Office deputies assisted the fire department.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 9:19 p.m. Friday of a man burning leaves west of Yankton.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 12:32 p.m. Saturday of theft and vandalism in the Volin area.
