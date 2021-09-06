In celebration of National Library Card Sign-Up Month in September, the Yankton Community Library is encouraging all community members to sign up for a library card.
Did you know the Yankton Community Library has nearly 76,000 physical items available for checkout? Your library card also allows you to check out e-books and e-audiobooks for free through our Libby app and offers access to several online databases through the South Dakota State Library for anything from homework help, to genealogy to car repair. Though the library is open to everyone for computers, programs and browsing whether you have a card or not, having a card and being able to check out expands the possibilities of what you can do, learn and read.
If you sign up for a library card during the month of September, you will receive a coupon for a Free Book from the Friends of the Library as well as be entered into a drawing for more fun prizes. Already have a library card? Take a selfie with your library card, tell the library staff why you love the library, and post it on social media to get entered into the drawing for prizes.
You can also go to social media to guess where the library dinosaur is pictured across Yankton and you can take our library trivia challenge and try to defeat your friends.
The library will also be hosting a number of events during the month of September, such as story times for preschoolers, after-school activities for elementary kids on Thursdays, and anime café for teens. For adults, the library will host a neighborhood walking tour on Sept. 7 in the Lincoln Elementary School area and an adult craft night on Sept. 14. Check out the library’s website or social media for a complete listing of activities.
For questions, call the library at 605-668-5275 or email library@cityofyankton.org.
