GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Prairie Business has opened the nomination period for its annual Top 25 Women in Business for 2022, a list that honors some of the region’s most successful and noteworthy business women.
The online nomination form can be accessed at: https://gfherald.wufoo.com/forms/q1lwvtmz01vojiy/.
Nominations will be accepted through Friday, Jan. 14, and recipients will be profiled in the March issue of the magazine.
Top 25 Women in Business is open to female business leaders in North Dakota, South Dakota and western Minnesota, whose achievements make them truly stand out in their companies and communities.
Each nomination must include details of the candidate’s business accomplishments, as well as information of any civic work or volunteerism.
Nominations will close at the end of the day on Friday, Jan. 14.
For additional information, contact Weeks at aweeks@prairiebusinessmagazine.com.
