Carbon Monoxide (CO) poisoning cannot be seen, cannot be smelled, but it can be stopped.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, there are more than 400 deaths and approximately 50,000 emergency room visits each year because of CO poisoning. The CO death rate is highest among people 65 years of age or older. Symptoms of CO poisoning can be easily mistaken for the flu and include headache, nausea, vomiting, dizziness, drowsiness, confusion, but also could cause loss of consciousness.

