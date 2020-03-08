The Friends of the Gavins Point National Fish Hatchery and Aquarium will host their annual Fishing Derby on Saturday, April 18, at the hatchery, located west of Yankton on Highway 52 (31227 436th Ave.). The event runs from 10 a.m.-noon.
Children age 12 and under will fish for Rainbow trout in the Hatchery’s ponds. Bait will be furnished. Volunteers will clean the fish and bag them with ice for the anglers to take home.
Various displays of fish, fish eggs and the history, flora and fauna of the Missouri river will be on display for visitors.
Children can also get up close and personal with turtles, amphibians and aquatic invertebrates. The touch tank is a great way to explore animals you would see locally.
All events are free. Children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian, and bring their own rod and reel. Rods and reels will be available to any child not having one.
Participants may be photographed at the events and images may be used in official services such as publications, displays, and on the Internet. There will be a photo release form to sign.
For more information, call 605-665-3352. You can also pre-register online at www.friendsofgavinspointfishhatchery.com.
In case of inclement weather, the alternate date is April 25, 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.