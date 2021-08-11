South Dakota continued to see a sharp rise in new COVID-19 cases, according to Wednesday’s weekly update from the Department of Health (DOH).
The DOH online portal reported a 73% increase in daily new infections, climbing from an average of 52 cases per day last week to 90 per day this week.
Meanwhile, the number of active COVID cases rose from 657 to 1,149 while the number of active hospitalizations climbed from 39 to 75. Both statistics are at their highest levels since May 10.
One new death was reported in South Dakota, raising the state toll to 2,051. The death was not reported in the Yankton area.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Delta variant accounts for almost 94% of all new COVID cases in the region that includes the Dakotas, Montana and northern Nebraska.
Union County saw 24 new cases and is classified as having substantial community spread by the DOH. The county has 34 active cases, which is the highest level since April 19.
Yankton County posted three new positive tests and had 10 active cases.
New cases and active cases in other area South Dakota counties included: Bon Homme County — 2 new cases/2 active cases; Charles Mix County — 15 new cases/6 active cases; Clay County — 3 new cases/5 active cases; Douglas County — 2 new cases/4 active cases; Hutchinson County — 2 new cases/2 active cases; and Turner County — 3 new cases/9 active cases.
Yankton County and Charles Mix County are both classified as having moderate community spread, while other area South Dakota counties are listed as having minimal community spread.
In Nebraska, the Department of Health and Human Services on Wednesday reported 2,575 new infections. No new deaths were reported this past week, keeping the state toll at 2,285.
The number of active hospitalizations rose from 158 to 217, an increase of 37%.
