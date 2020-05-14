Both South Dakota and Nebraska recorded four new deaths in the latest COVID-19 daily updates Thursday.
The four new deaths in South Dakota came from Minnehaha County, which now has 38 of the 43 deaths in the state.
South Dakota reported 60 new positive tests Thursday, giving it 3,792 known cases. There were 569 tests processed for a daily test infection rate of 10.5%.
Nine more South Dakotans were reported hospitalized, with 85 people currently hospitalized. The total number of hospitalizations during the pandemic is 290.
The number of recovered cases is 2,437, with 1,312 cases considered active.
During a media briefing Thursday, state epidemiologist Josh Clayton responded to a question by saying there are almost certainly more infections in the state than statistics may show.
“We are doing symptoms-based testing to help identify cases (but) we do know there are individuals that develop COVID-19 illness but do not develop symptoms,” he said. “So there is a level of infection out in the general community that is not reflected in our case numbers.”
Locally, Yankton County reported one new positive test, bringing the county’s total to 34. The county’s number of recovered cases stands at 26. There have been 616 total tests process from the county for a test infection are of 5.5%.
Yankton County now ranks sixth in the state in terms of known cases. Minnehaha County (Sioux Falls) has 3,050, followed by Lincoln (Canton) with 195, Brown (Aberdeen) with 154, Union (Elk Point) with 47 and Pennington (Rapid City) with 40.
One new case was reported in Union County Thursday.
Charles Mix County (Lake Andes) also reported a new positive test, bringing its total to seven.
In Nebraska, the four deaths brought the state’s total to 107. The locations of the deaths were not available.
The state recorded 383 new cases for May 13, bringing the total of known cases to 9,075.
The state reported approximately 3,600 test results as of late Wednesday, the largest daily total so far. A total of 53,427 tests have been processed overall for a test infection rate of 16.9%.
In Iowa’s Woodbury County (Sioux City), 35 new positive tests were reported to give the county 2,073 known cases. A total of 7,170 tests have been processed for a test infection rate of 28.9%. No new deaths were reported Thursday; the county has 15 total COVID-19 deaths.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.