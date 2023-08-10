PIERRE — South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announces the Crime in South Dakota 2022 Report, which indicates that the number of criminal offenses reported statewide in 2022 were consistent with 2021.

South Dakota law enforcement agencies reported the number of total criminal offenses during 2022 were 68,768, which is slightly down from 69,430 in 2021. There were 36,390 arrests made in 2022, which is also a decrease from 38,160 recorded in 2021.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.