INCIDENTS
• Police received a report at 5:47 p.m. Friday of a theft on Broadway Avenue.
• Police received a report at 6:41 p.m. Friday of a missing person on Pine Street.
• At 8:16 p.m. Friday, police engaged in a pursuit of a motorcycle on 21st Street.
• Police received a report at 11:58 a.m. Saturday of disorderly conduct on Burleigh Street.
• Police received a report at 12:12 p.m. Saturday of the theft of a Ford F-150 pickup on Mulberry Street.
• Police received a report at 12:41 p.m. Saturday of disorderly conduct on Douglas Avenue.
• Police received a report at 2:36 p.m. Saturday of a theft on Broadway Avenue.
• Police received a report at 4:30 p.m. Saturday of a theft on Broadway Avenue.
• The sheriff’s department received a report at 12:16 a.m. Sunday of a death on Broadway Ave.
• The sheriff’s department received a report at 3:40 p.m. Sunday of domestic violence at an unspecified location.
• Police received a report at 3:56 p.m. Sunday of a male setting up a rifle, which was not pointing at anything specific on W. 15th Street.
• Police received a report at 4:26 p.m. Sunday of protection order violation at a Nebraska gas station. The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office was notified.
• Police received a report at 5:57 p.m. of a theft on Broadway Avenue.
• The sheriff’s department received a report at 6:40 p.m. Sunday of a fight near Highway 50 and Marsh Rd.
• Police received a report at 11:14 p.m. Sunday of domestic violence in which the reporting person’s roommate was assaulted by his/her daughter on W. 17th Street.
• Police received a report at 11:17 p.m. Sunday of vandalism or intentional damage on West City Limits Road.
• Police received a report at 11:28 p.m. Sunday of vandalism or intentional damage of a vehicle window on Walnut Street.
• Police received a report at 1:59 a.m. Monday of an assault in which the reporting person was possibly assaulted by their roommate on Cedar Terrace.
• Police received a report at 3:20 a.m. Monday of an extremely intoxicated male on 26th Street.
• Police received a report at 9:26 a.m. Monday of school truancy and performed a truancy check on E. Eighth Street.
• Police received a report at 10:40 a.m. Monday of a traffic hazard involving liquid manure on the roadway on Fourth Street.
• Police received a report at 1:11 p.m. Monday of a possible protection order on Broadway Avenue.
• Police received a report at 1:40 p.m. Monday of school truancy on W. 14th Street.
CRIME STOPPERS
Anyone wishing to report anonymous information on unlawful activity in the City of Yankton or in Yankton County is encouraged to contact the Crime Stoppers tip line at 605-665-4440.
