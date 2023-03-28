Officers and trustees of Yankton Elks Lodge will be installed in formal ceremony in the lodge at 6 p.m. Saturday, April 1. Installing officers will be Past District Deputies James L. Van Osdel and Jeff Pravecek.
Those to be installed include: Exalted Ruler Joe Sparks, Leading Knight Allison Spak, Loyal Knight, Mindy Cotton, Lecturing Knight Paul Pietila, Esquire Daisy Kamback, Secretary Evelyn Sime, Treasurer Shawna Caba, Chaplain James L. Van Osdel, Inner Guard Todd Rothenberger and Trustees Eric Taylor, Megan Martin, Joe Wipf and Lonnie Herrboldt.
