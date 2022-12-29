LINCOLN, Neb. — As 2022 comes to an end, the Nebraska State Patrol is urging all motorists to plan ahead if their New Year’s celebration involves alcohol. Troopers will be working overtime on patrol for impaired drivers as part an ongoing nationwide enforcement campaign.

“Travel across our state was impacted by severe winter weather last week, but as the weather improves, it’s still important to keep safe travel as your priority behind the wheel,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “Our troopers and partner agencies will be working to keep the roads safe, and you can do your part by always driving sober or having a sober ride lined up.”

