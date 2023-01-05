Storm Cleanup, Impact Continues

The Yankton area continued to dig out from Tuesday’s record-setting snowstorm, but some areas were still hindered by the heavy snowfall.
Yankton’s street crews made considerable progress Thursday hauling away the snow and opening up some side roads.
Yankton received a total of 12.5 inches of snow, setting new snowfall records for both Jan. 3 and Jan. 4.
To the west, where much heavier snow fell, some schools were postponed for a third straight day. Parts of Charles Mix, Douglas and Hutchinson counties recorded up to two feet of snow.
The weather was still impacting area sports schedules:
• The opening round of the Big East Conference Tournament was postponed. First-round games will be played on Friday in Baltic and Beresford, with second and final round games played on Saturday. Consolation games will be played in Salem, with winner’s bracket games played in Montrose.
• The Platte-Geddes at Corsica-Stickney basketball doubleheader, scheduled for Thursday, has been postponed to Monday, Jan. 9, in Corsica. Play will begin at 4 p.m., with varsity girls at 6:30 p.m. and varsity boys to follow.
• The Menno at Mitchell Christian basketball doubleheader, scheduled for Thursday, has been postponed to Jan. 16. Play will begin at 5:15 p.m., with varsity girls at 6:30 p.m. and varsity boys at 8 p.m.
• The Andes Central-Dakota Christian at Burke basketball doubleheader, scheduled for Thursday, has been postponed to Jan. 30.
• The girls’ basketball game featuring Bon Homme at Parker, scheduled for Thursday, has been moved to Feb. 2 and will be part of a doubleheader with the boys. The Bon Homme at Avon girls’ basketball game that was scheduled for Feb. 2 will now be played on Feb. 3 in Tyndall as part of a doubleheader with the boys.
• The Ethan at Avon basketball doubleheader, scheduled for Thursday, was postponed to Feb. 10.
• The wrestling triangular featuring Marion-Freeman and Elk Point-Jefferson at Bon Homme-Avon, scheduled for Thursday, was postponed. No makeup date has been announced.
• The Canistota at Gayville-Volin boys’ basketball game, scheduled for Thursday, was postponed. No makeup date has been announced.
Also announced Thursday:
• The boys’ basketball game featuring Flandreau at Beresford, originally scheduled on Dec. 15, has been rescheduled for Jan. 26.
