Victim In Cedar County Shooting Identified
Metro Graphics

HARTINGTON, Neb. — Authorities have identified a Michigan man as the victim in last week’s shooting death north of Hartington.

Israel Matos-Colon, 31, of Fowlerville, Michigan, has been identified as the victim in what authorities are calling an apparent workplace argument.

(1) comment

Mr. Clean
Mr. Clean

Too bad they couldn't have just settled things by throwing hands. Even then it can be deadly, but chances are they'd both be at work today. I'm afraid we may see more flaring tempers under these difficult times (code: current administration)

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.