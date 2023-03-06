HARTINGTON, Neb. — Authorities have identified a Michigan man as the victim in last week’s shooting death north of Hartington.
Israel Matos-Colon, 31, of Fowlerville, Michigan, has been identified as the victim in what authorities are calling an apparent workplace argument.
Matos-Colon’s identity was released after family was notified of his death, according to the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP).
David Phillips, 20, of Kenner, Louisiana, faces three charges, including second-degree murder, in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred Wednesday north of Hartington, Nebraska. He also faces charges of possession of a stolen firearm and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, according to a NSP press release.
Phillips was taken into custody by the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office at the scene. He remains lodged in the Cedar County Jail at Hartington.
The Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) is conducting the ongoing investigation into the incident at the request of the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office.
Nebraska state statutes define each crime and the possible punishment.
• Second-degree murder occurs when any person causes the death of a person intentionally, but without premeditation.
The Class IB felony carries a punishment of 20 years to life in prison.
• Possession of a stolen firearm occurs when any person possesses, receives, retains or disposes of a stolen firearm, know it has been or believing it has been stolen unless the firearm is possessed, received, retained or disposed of with intent to restore it to the owners.
The Class IIA felony carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.
• The use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony occurs when any person uses a firearm, a knife, brass or iron knuckles or any other deadly weapon to commit any felony which may be prosecuted in a Nebraska court.
The use of a deadly weapon, which is a firearm, to commit a felony is a Class IC felony, punishable by five to 50 years in prison.
As of Monday afternoon, no charges or other paperwork had been filed with the clerk’s offices for the Cedar County Court and the Cedar County District Court.
Also, the Nebraska court calendar didn’t list any upcoming court appearances for Phillips.
Authorities have not released information on whether they are considering other arrests.
The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call regarding a shooting shortly after 9 a.m. Wednesday. They responded to the scene, which was a tower work site near the intersection of Highway 57 and 885 Road, approximately two miles north of Hartington.
Several crew members working on the tower were present at the time of the shooting. Other crew members attempted life-saving measures on the victim.
The victim was transported to the Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, where he succumbed to his injuries.
In Nebraska, criminal cases generally originate in the county court. Defendants can request a preliminary hearing to determine whether sufficient evidence exists to bind the accused over to trial in district court.
In some cases, the prosecution will file charges directly in district court
(1) comment
Too bad they couldn't have just settled things by throwing hands. Even then it can be deadly, but chances are they'd both be at work today. I'm afraid we may see more flaring tempers under these difficult times (code: current administration)
