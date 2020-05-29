HURON — The South Dakota State Fair is seeking interested artists and authors to be showcased during the fair in the Arts and Education Building.
Featured artists and authors can meet the public and display their works of literature or art with no exhibitor’s fee. Participants are asked only for a one day commitment and are given an allotted time slot and display area.
Each artist or author will have the opportunity to interact with fairgoers on an individual basis and may also opt to conduct a scheduled presentation or demonstration. The scheduled presentations will be listed in the fair schedule and advertised on the daily agenda for the building.
A goal of the Arts and Education Building is to showcase South Dakota talent. Featuring artists and authors in the building helps to accomplish that.
Interested artists or authors are encouraged to contact Arts and Ed Building Superintendent Mary Helen Wipf at rmhwipf@gmail.com or call the S.D. State Fair Office at 605-353-7340.
The 2020 South Dakota State Fair will run from Thursday, Sept. 3, through Monday, Sept. 7. Channel Seeds Preview night will be Wednesday, Sept. 2. This year’s theme is “Perfect Vision of Fun.” For more information on State Fair events, contact the Fair office at 800-529-0900, visit www.sdstatefair.com or find them on Facebook or Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.