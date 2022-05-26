PIERRE — With all of the activities planned around the Memorial Day holiday, South Dakota’s Department of Public Safety reminds people to make driving safety a priority.
The holiday weekend also is the traditional start of the summer travel, and that means more vehicles on South Dakota’s highways. The Highway Patrol will have more troopers on state roads monitoring traffic and enforcing state laws.
“The Highway Patrol’s presence is part of our overall department effort to address the high number of crash fatalities in South Dakota,” said DPS Cabinet Secretary Craig Price. “Our message is simple: Slow down, avoid distractions, drive sober and wear a seatbelt.”
So far this year, motor vehicles fatalities are down 33% compared to the same time last year. Speed, alcohol and not wearing a seatbelt continue to be leading factors in most of the state’s motor vehicle fatalities. During the 2021 Memorial Day holiday period, there were 177 motor vehicle crashes In South Dakota resulting in one death and 36 injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.