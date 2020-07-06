The holiday weekend was a little busy for some first responders.
According to deputy fire chief Larry Nickles, the Yankton Fire Department responded to four grass fires between Friday and Monday.
The most significant fire occurred around 12:14 p.m. on Sunday near 302nd St. and 444th Ave.
“(There) was a farmyard on fire with buildings that were threatened,” Nickles told the Press & Dakotan. “There wound up being no damage, but the fire was caused by a spark that jumped out of a burn barrel.”
He said the weekend also included a single fireworks-related fire call.
“The second call was a small fireworks-related fire out on Timberland Drive,” he said. “That was on the actual Fourth of July.”
Nickles said another fire was extinguished before the fire department could arrive.
“Firefighters were called to a small fire on Chalkstone Hill on Highway 52 which was extinguished by a passerby and a police officer,” he said. “I found pieces of a cigarette there. We think that (fire) was caused by a cigarette.”
A controlled burn was also called in, but upon arrival, it was determined that the burn was still within control.
Though fires didn’t present much of an issue over the Independence Day weekend, Nickles said responders were called to an automobile accident one mile west of Irene on Highway 46 around 5:55 p.m. Sunday.
Yankton Fire was called off from the accident, which was ultimately handled by the Irene Fire Department and Yankton County Ambulance. Two people were transported to Avera Sacred Heart Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.