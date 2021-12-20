• Crystal Jensen, 43, Yankton, was arrested Friday on a warrant of arrest after indictment.
• Melinda Mann, 41, Tyndall, was arrested Friday for obtaining possession of a controlled substance by theft, misrepresentation, forgery or fraud.
• Jesse Giblin, 35, Yankton, was arrested Friday on a warrant for breach of conditions.
• Jason Hofer, 21, Sioux Falls, was arrested Friday on a parole hold.
• Latara Tyndall, 43, South Sioux City, Neb., was booked Friday on a federal hold for the Bureau of Indian Affairs.
• Emma Littlegeorge, 40, Emerson, Neb., was booked Friday on a federal hold for the Bureau of Indian Affairs.
• Carolyn Holtmeyer, 38, Yankton, was arrested Friday on warrants for second-degree petty theft and failure to appear.
• Jamie Littlegeorge, 42, Winnebago, Neb., was booked Friday on a federal hold for the Bureau of Indian Affairs.
• Bradley Goolsby, 43, Yankton, was arrested Saturday on a warrant for second-degree petty theft.
• Robert Duchene, 48, Yankton, was arrested Saturday on a warrant for grand theft by conversion of rented personalty after notice of termination.
• Jayson Ghost Dog, 25, Winnebago, Neb., was booked Saturday on a federal hold for the Bureau of Indian Affairs.
• Joshua Bertrand, 42, Yankton, was arrested Saturday for possession of a controlled substance.
• April Hanson, 39, Yankton, was arrested Saturday on a warrant for breach of conditions without order.
• Nathaniel Nelson, 29, Menno, was arrested Sunday for driving under the influence.
• Madisen Lee, 21, Yankton, was arrested Sunday for driving under the influence and speeding.
• Pejuta Never Misses a shot was arrested Sunday on two warrants for violation of terms and conditions.
• Jeffery Whitaker, 45, Yankton, was arrested Monday for possession of a controlled substance.
