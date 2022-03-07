Yankton’s Beadle Elementary School will present its annual spring concert at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 10, at the Yankton High School Theater.
Students in grades 1-3 will be performing “Oceans of Fun,” which is a musical celebration of our beautiful oceans, and the sea creatures that inhabit the oceans. They will share the facts about these sea creatures, that we have learned along the way.
The concert will be directed by Mrs. Melissa Rempfer and the Beadle Elementary principal is Mr. Carey Mitzel. The concert is free of charge and the public is invited to attend.
