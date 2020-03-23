PIERRE — The Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA) Regional Office, including the South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs will be closed to the public for in-person services, but remains available to provide critical services.
To protect our veterans and people with underlying medical conditions — and VBA employees during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the VBA will not be holding face-to-face meetings.
Veterans needing assistance with their claims or questions regarding their GI Bill benefits are encouraged to call 605-333-6869.
