Moroney To Headline At Riverboat Days

Country music star Megan Moroney, recently named the CMTs 2023 Video Breakthrough Artist of the Year, has been announced as the Friday headlining act for the 2023 Riverboat Days festival in Yankton this August, according to the Riverboat Days website.
The Georgia native released her debut EP, “Pistol Made of Roses,” in 2022, followed by a single, “Tennessee Orange,” which she performed on ESPN’s College GameDay. The song has seen 5 million streams a week and over 70 million global streams to date.
