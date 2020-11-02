Incidents
• A report was received at 5:12 p.m. Friday of a residential burglary on Mulberry St.
• A report was received at 3:29 p.m. Saturday of vandalism on Douglas Ave.
• A report was received at 8:52 p.m. Saturday of the theft of a carton of cigarettes on Walnut St.
• A report was received at 10:49 p.m. Saturday of a sex crime in Yankton.
• A report was received at 2:42 p.m. Sunday of a domestic incident on E. 12th St.
• A report was received at 3:52 p.m. Sunday of an assault on Summit St.
• A report was received at 7:39 p.m. Sunday of an assault on Douglas Ave.
• A report was received at 1:43 p.m. Monday of theft on Peninah St.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 11:20 a.m. Saturday of theft on 205th St. near Lesterville.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 11:45 p.m. Sunday of a domestic incident on Abby Ave.
