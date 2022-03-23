100 Years Ago
Friday, March 24, 1922
• A baby boy was born this morning at Sacred Heart Hospital to Mr. and Mrs. J.E. Stanage of Mission Hill.
• Miss Charlotte Dunn, kindergarten teacher, entertained her former pupils this afternoon from 2:30 to 5 o’clock at an Easter party at her home at 509 Linn St., in Yankton.
75 Years Ago
Monday, March 24, 1947
• Following local movements of ice during the past week or ten days, the Missouri river here finally threw off its winter covering here over the weekend, and today the stream was running almost clear of ice and behaving quite normally. The breakup here came somewhat later than usual. Last year the ice went out on March 1, and the early part of March usually witnesses the opening.
• Two recent contributions to the Yankton swimming pool fund have been announced by Hugh Danforth, citizens committee treasurer. Sixth graders of Room 63, Central School, Miss Sarah Korb, have presented $15.00 to the swimming pool fund, while another donation came from John Zweifel, who gave $5.00 to the fund.
50 Years Ago
Friday, March 24, 1972
• Vermillion school children had the opportunity to learn proper dental health through lectures presented by University of South Dakota Dental Hygiene students. The Dental Health Care Lectures are sponsored by first year students in a section of Dental Health Education instructed by Miss Nancy Jewell. Each student prepares and presents a lecture designed for a specific age group.
• Daryl Peterson of Volin recently sold his repair shop to Raymond Hettelstad of Mission Hill. The repair shop had been in the Peterson family since 1938. Daryl started in the business in 1956 after his father moved to Washington state.
25 Years Ago
Monday, March 24, 1997
• Lake Yankton will be reeling in anglers this summer with new jetties. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers are working together to develop six rock jetties for the lake, located on the east side of Gavins Point Dam. The first jetty completed will be totally handicapped accessible.
• Yankton High School junior Eric Holst placed first overall in his age group in the 12th annual Sioux City Heelan Crusader Powerlifting Competition March 15. Holst set records for overall weight lifted (1,240 pounds), as well as for the squat (525) and dead lift (475). He will be completing in the S.D. State Powerlifting Championships in Madison.
