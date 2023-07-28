The Gavins Point Yacht Club’s second annual Poker Run is set for Saturday, Aug. 5, at Lewis & Clark Lake west of Yankton. All motorized watercrafts are welcome.
Check-in is from 11 a.m.-noon at North Picnic Shelter
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Low 64F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Low 64F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: July 29, 2023 @ 7:07 pm
The Gavins Point Yacht Club’s second annual Poker Run is set for Saturday, Aug. 5, at Lewis & Clark Lake west of Yankton. All motorized watercrafts are welcome.
Check-in is from 11 a.m.-noon at North Picnic Shelter
There will be five stops on Lewis & Clark Lake between the Marina and Gavins Point. A map will be provided with the locations at check-in. Each stop will be a sailboat; they will be in position at noon.
All hands must be turned in by 2 p.m. at the North Shelter. Winning hands will be announced and prizes awarded at the social, set for 2-4 p.m. at the North Shelter.
To register: email gavinspointyachtclub.com or text/call Dawn @ 605-929-7152. Include your name, email, phone number, boat name and number of entries (if you want more than one hand).
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.