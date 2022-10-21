From P&D Staff Reports
SIOUX FALLS — A Yankton man convicted of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance was sentenced on Oct. 17 by District Court Judge Karen E. Schreier to more than 12 years in prison.
According to United States Attorney Alison J. Ramsdell, Ronald D. Minniefield (a/k/a “Zareef Al-amin,” a/k/a “Chicago,” a/k/a “Black,” a/k/a “King,” a/k/a “KO”), 52, was sentenced to 12 years and 7 months in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay $100 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.
Minniefield was indicted for conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance by a federal grand jury in June 2021. He pleaded guilty on April 15, 2022.
Minniefield and his co-conspirators “knowingly and intentionally combined, conspired, confederated, and agreed together, with others known and unknown, to knowingly and intentionally distribute 400 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing fentanyl,” according to a press release.
This case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration. Assistant U.S. Attorney Mark Hodges prosecuted the case.
Minniefield was immediately remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.
