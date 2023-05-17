First Day Of Caring Since 2020 Set For June

With residents returning to volunteering efforts again, a local organization is bringing back a popular event that’s all about making the community better, one project at a time.
United Way of Greater Yankton has announced it is hosting the community’s first Day of Caring since 2020.
Volunteers are invited to sign up for the June 2-3 event, which will offer many opportunities to work on projects in support of local non-profits that serve the community all year. The work begins at noon June 2 with projects Friday and Saturday involving many local programs and organizations, including Yankton Food for Thought, the Boys & Girls Club, Pathways Center for the Homeless, River City Domestic Violence Center, the Mead Museum, Yankton Area Arts and The Center.
Volunteers can sign up individually or create teams. Pre-registration is required to participate and is available online at www.yanktonunitedway.org/dayofcaring.
Day of Caring is a United Way Worldwide initiative to promote local volunteerism, support nonprofit human-service organizations and demonstrate the power of a generous community, uplifting one another, United Way of Greater Yankton Executive Director Lauren Hanson told the Press & Dakotan.
“We launched it here in Yankton in 2017, and we started off with just six community projects,” she said. “We had a little over 50 volunteers participate that first year, and it slowly began to grow in 2018 and then again in 2019.”
The beginning of the pandemic saw a hybrid event in the fall instead of the spring, that took place alongside the United Way Campaign Kickoff. After that, due to the lack of volunteers during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Day of Caring was put on hold until the community was ready to get involved again, Hanson said.
“In 2022, we did see a record-breaking amount of volunteering in the community,” she said. “We thought, ‘OK. Let’s do it. Let’s get it back and engage more people in volunteering.’”
According to United Way and its nonprofit partners, 2022 saw a record-breaking 3,400 community volunteers give nearly 80,000 hours of service, Hanson said.
The communitywide volunteering event allows individuals, families and organizations to sign up, including regular volunteers and first-time volunteers, she said.
“It’s really an opportunity for anyone interested to have a hands-on impact in our community,” Hanson said. “So, (we accept) volunteers of any age and we have multiple Day of Caring projects.”
There are 15 projects this year, ranging from organizing donated clothing and sprucing up the outdoor space at local shelters to performing small home repairs for local families, she said.
“You can sign up for just one project. We have had some volunteers sign up for multiple projects,” Hanson said. “Some are doing it with their co-workers. Some are good at gathering friends and family to assist with these much-needed projects. Anyone and everyone is welcome to participate.”
Day of Caring is about demonstrating the value of volunteerism, she said.
“As a neighbor helping other neighbors, you can really create positive change in our community,” Hanson said. “Our goal is to engage about 150 volunteers to (gain) meaningful (knowledge) about the incredible work of these nonprofit agencies (while) collectively creating change in the community.”
Perhaps her favorite United Way event, Day of Caring is a positive way to strengthen connection to the community, as well as being a great entry point for ongoing volunteer opportunities, she said.
“I think it’s a really powerful feeling for individuals to walk away with not only gaining knowledge of these incredible services we have in Yankton, but of feeling like they’re contributing towards that success,” Hanson said. “I think everyone’s ready to come back and they’re doing amazing work, so let’s try to engage even more people in those efforts.”
For more information, visit www.yanktonunitedway.org/dayofcaring or contact United Way via email at info@yanktonunitedway.org or call 605-665-6766.
