PIERRE — The South Dakota Transportation Commission awarded a total of $3.5 million in economic development grants this week for infrastructure improvements for some of South Dakota’s smaller communities and agri-business development. The Transportation Commission had awarded the City of Yankton $500,000 in Industrial Park funds earlier this year.

The economic development grant program funds awarded at the Transportation Commission meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, will improve roads leading to schools, main business areas, hospitals, grain elevators and other economic areas within communities. The grants pay for 80% of the construction costs, up to a maximum of $600,000.

