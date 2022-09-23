Vermillion’s Varsity Pub To Be Inducted Into SD Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame

The Varsity Pub in Vermillion will be inducted into the South Dakota Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Saturday, Sept. 24. The establishment has been a part of Vermillion for over 100 years and has been a popular place in the Vermillion community throughout its history.

 Photo: South Dakota Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

VERMILLION — The Varsity Pub in Vermillion will be inducted into the South Dakota Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this weekend along with eight bands and nearly a dozen other musicians, venues and individuals who made an impact on the history of Rock and Roll in South Dakota.

The Induction event will be held this Saturday, Sept. 24, at the Ramkota Exhibit Hall in Sioux Falls with tickets available online.

