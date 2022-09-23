Vermillion’s Varsity Pub To Be Inducted Into SD Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame

VERMILLION — The Varsity Pub in Vermillion will be inducted into the South Dakota Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this weekend along with eight bands and nearly a dozen other musicians, venues and individuals who made an impact on the history of Rock and Roll in South Dakota.
The Induction event will be held this Saturday, Sept. 24, at the Ramkota Exhibit Hall in Sioux Falls with tickets available online.
“We at the Vermillion Area Chamber & Development Company (VCDC) are thrilled for Diane and the Varsity Pub as they are inducted into the South Dakota Rock and Roll Hall of Fame,” said Melissa Eberts, the Communications and Tourism Manager for the VCDC. “The Varsity Pub has been a long-standing business in Vermillion and is beloved by many locals and visitors that come to our community. They are incredibly deserving of this honor, and we are proud to be the home to such an iconic spot in South Dakota.”
A representative from the Varsity expressed their enthusiasm and would like to thank the patrons and past ownership of the pub who have really made most of the difference.
Established in 1920, the Varsity recently celebrated its 100-year anniversary.
Throughout its history, the pub has changed ownership a number of times but still held on to the original charm.
“They’ve kind of kept it the same traditional place,” said Mark Podany, a previous owner. “Yes they’ve done updates, yes they’ve done this and that and everything but they’ve kept it kind of the same old deal where it’s a place to come in, sit down, communicate, have conversations with your friends.”
“Honestly even though the Varsity has had a myriad of owners they’ve all known Vermillion and cared about the people here,” said Beth Bottolfson, a Varsity patron. “And that’s so much of what that small town bar is.”
According to multiple locals, it’s the people that have preserved the Varsity Pub’s place in Vermillion, and now South Dakota’s history.
“It’s kind of like one big happy family,” said Janice McGuire, former Varsity bartender who met her husband at the pub. “There isn’t a person that comes here that wouldn’t drop everything they have to go help somebody else. It’s more a family than it is a business and I think that’s what’s kept it running for so long.”
That spirit of service and love of the venue has helped keep the Varsity Pub in good shape through changes of ownership, according to Podany, who helped with some remodeling after ownership had passed from him.
“Whoever owns it, it always comes out of their own pocket for the most part,” Podany said. “So that’s why the locals have been really good to step up and say, ‘hey we’ll throw you a hand and help you out.’”
Patrons, ranging from University of South Dakota students and local citizens to families, all report feeling welcomed at the establishment.
“The owners have been a very, very big part of making us feel so comfortable and making the college students feel comfortable to come in,” said Varsity patron Jackie Mount. “They’ve really catered to both people. I don’t know what this town would be without the Varsity.”
Doug Dwyer, another previous owner, gave some history on the venue.
“It ran for a year as a candy store and then after a year they put that wooden floor in the basement,” Dwyer said. “That’s still the original floor down there and they put that stairway on the side. That’s when they first started doing keg parties and stuff down in the basement was that first year.”
The basement has a large stage that has had the privilege of featuring South Dakota/local grown bands and even some South Dakota Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees. The stage has hosted Red Willow, Poker Alice, Zero Ted and Five Line Transport Blues Band and nationally-known performers, including Martha and the Vandellas, the Hagar Twins from “Hee Haw,” and Sly Dog which was Billy Ray Cyrus’ band.
According to some older patrons, the bar even ran during prohibition as a sort of speakeasy.
Throughout its history, it has served as both a gathering place and a startup location for several Vermillion businesses including R-Pizza.
“I think it’s always just been that hometown feel,” said Chrystal Kiertzner, Varsity patron and wife of a previous owner. “It’s been local people owning it and that brings a lot of people in because they want to help the locals be successful.”
Kiertzner appreciates that the Varsity has been a multi-generational establishment.
“This is a family bar,” Kiertzner said. “...A lot of times you’ll see little kids running around in the bar and some people would walk in and say, ‘what the hell,’ you know. Well with us, we raised our kids, now our kids are bringing their kids in and it’s just always been a comfort thing that it’s a safety zone. You have a variety of ages from 90 down to 2 years old. That to me is special that people feel that comfort.”
Even for employees, the Varsity stands out.
“I was expecting a bartender position where I just come in, serve drinks, sling beer and then leave,” said bartender Karli Stephenson. “But now I’ve gotten to know so many people and became friends with all my coworkers. It’s definitely been an interesting year because of it. I thought it was just going to be a minimum wage random part time pickup job that I had to deal with but it’s definitely not that. Varsity’s a different world.”
For this establishment that has become just as much a tradition as Vermillion sports and the University of South Dakota, management states that it is as passionate about the future as they are about the past.
“It’s just one of those neat little places,” Podany said. “Everybody, if they’ve been to the Varsity, they always go back.”
Varsity patron Carrie Mart agrees.
“You don’t leave here without a memory or just feeling happy and good,” Mart said.
