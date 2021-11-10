Susan Hoxeng Kelly, 66, of Bradenton, Florida, passed away Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, of pancreatic cancer at her home with many of her friends at her bedside.
Memorial services will be held at the Faith United Church at 44874 303rd Street, Volin, on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at 2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.