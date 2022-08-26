100 Years Ago
Sunday, August 27, 1922
Updated: August 26, 2022 @ 11:59 pm
100 Years Ago
Sunday, August 27, 1922
• No paper
75 Years Ago
Wednesday, August 27, 1947
• Generating capacity of the Yankton plant of the Northwestern Public Service company will be increased more than 50% when the new 1,160 KW Diesel-powered generating unit, which is now being installed in the plant here, is ready for operation.
• The taking of a second car in two days from a parking place on downtown streets brought a warning today from Chief of Police Lyman Thomas to motorists to be sure they remove keys from their automobiles when they are left parked.
50 Years Ago
Sunday, August 27, 1972
• No paper
25 Years Ago
Wednesday, August 27, 1997
• A proposed Yankton County wheel tax is expected to be approved next Tuesday after county commissioners heard Tuesday night’s first reading of the $4 per wheel ordinance. The wheel tax ordinance — only the 14th ordinance adopted in the county’s history – will be addressed for approval at 10:15 a.m. at the Yankton County Commission’s Sept. 2 meeting.
• Starting school without new Nikes or necessary supplies can present a traumatic experience for children. In Yankton, that stigma is lessened by help ranging from the Yankton Contact Center to the students themselves. Mary Gannon, director of the Contact Center, said 104 book bags filled with supplies were given to students in need. Of those 104, 17 were provided by First Dakota National Bank North Branch, Gannon said.
