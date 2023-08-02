BROOKINGS — South Dakota State University Extension will host an Aug. 9 bus tour highlighting award-winning precision agricultural strategies used by farmers to mitigate saline soils while also maximizing productivity and profitability.
Tour participants will learn about how Craig and Gene Stehly utilized resources and insight gained by participating in the Every Acre Counts program. The tour lasts from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., with lunch provided, at the Stehly farm, 24842 403 Ave., Mitchell. It is co-sponsored by the United States Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service, Pheasants Forever, and the conservation districts of Davison, Aurora and Sanborn counties.
Every Acre Counts is a program designed to assist South Dakota producers with strategies to improve opportunities for successfully managing “marginal lands,” which are lands that do not have strong agricultural production due to poor soil quality or other conditions.
Farm owners Craig and Gene Stehly have acres enrolled in the Every Acre Counts program and are longtime proponents of utilizing precision agriculture technology for sustainable farming and conservation efforts. For their efforts, the Stehly brothers were awarded the Pheasants Forever 2022/2023 Precision Farmer of the Year.
Registration is required to reserve a seat on the bus. Lunch will be provided.
For more information or to register, call or text Anthony Bly, SDSU Extension Soils Field Specialist, at 605-690-4563; or Cristin Weber, Pheasants Forever South Dakota Precision Ag and Conservation Specialist, at 605-999-3905.
