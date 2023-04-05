Sanford Deal In Doubt?
Democratic lawmakers in Minnesota are weighing a ban on anti-competitive health care mergers that could spell the end for the proposed merger between Minneapolis-based Fairview Health Services and Sioux Falls-based Sanford Health.

The deal has sparked fierce resistance from Democratic lawmakers, rural residents and health care unions, who say it would create a health care monopoly in greater Minnesota and likely lead to clinic closures and higher costs. Lawmakers and the University of Minnesota have also expressed concern that the university’s teaching hospital could wind up in the hands of an out-of-state entity.

