A Yankton residence sustained minor smoke damage from a basement fire Wednesday night.
According to Yankton Assistant Fire Chief Larry Nickles, the fire started in a dryer in the basement of a residence in the 900 block of E. 18th St. and was reported at about 8:50 p.m. Wednesday. There was minor fire damage to the dryer but some smoke damage throughout the house. The smoke detector sounded and the family dog barked, waking up the three residents, who attempted to put out the blaze with a fire extinguisher but were unsuccessful. They escaped uninjured. It is not known if they spent the night in the house.
Firefighters were on the scene for about one hour.
