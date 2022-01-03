A three-vehicle accident in Nebraska that killed two area women was the top viewed story on the Yankton Press & Dakotan website.
The May 8 accident occurred on Highway 81 about five miles south of Yankton. Killed in the crash were Dawn Elizabeth Braunesreither, 64, of Mission Hill and Samantha Plantenberg, 30, Crofton, Nebraska. Both women were driving vehicles. A third vehicle came along and struck one of the vehicles.
The No. 2 story was the discovery of a missing swimmer in Lake Yankton on July 4.
Rounding out the top five were the naming of a new warden at the Yankton Federal Prison Camp in January, the death of a third person in the November shooting in Scotland (which was an update on the original shooting story) and the death of a woman in an accident north of Yankton in March.
The rest of the top 10 included the resignation of the Wagner School superintendent in November, a suspect arrested for a Hutchinson County stabbing, a Yankton man sentenced to prison for embezzlement at the Yankton VFW, a police officer hurt in a crash and a Lake Andes man charged with threatening a judge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.