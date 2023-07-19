Yankton County’s new Emergency Medical Services (EMS) administrator is facing the challenges of growing ambulance demand with plans to increase staff and services.
EMS Administrator Eric Van Dusen was officially welcomed at the Yankton County Commission’s July 5 meeting.
“I have ties to Yankton,” Van Dusen told commissioners. “My grandparents used to live here; my great-aunt used to live here; and I’ve got family in the area. It’s nice to come back and serve the communities that they lived in.”
Van Dusen told the Press & Dakotan that he has worked in EMS for 20 years.
“I served as the state president for the EMS association for nine years,” he said. “(Also), I’ve been very well networked with other agencies throughout the state and other states.”
For the last 10 years, the Alliance, Nebraska, native has worked for Sanford in Sioux Falls, most recently as a flight medic for Sanford Air Med.
“I also did a lot of their EMS education and helped supervise their mobile simulation truck,” he said. “They covered the eastern half of South Dakota, southwest Minnesota and northwest Iowa.”
Van Dusen officially replaces former Yankton County Ambulance Administrator Steve Hawkins, who passed away last Christmas after a prolonged illness. Since Hawkins became ill, Deputy Ambulance Administrator Troy Cowman has been leading the department on an interim basis, which Van Dusen said was fortunate.
“Cowman has done a good job,” he said, noting that Yankton’s service has a strong history.
Van Dusen was referring not only to Cowman and Hawkins but also to former ambulance administrator Gordon Dekkenga, all three of whom he has known over the years.
“So, I have a lot of respect for this particular agency,” he said. “Troy and I have been working very cohesively together from my start, and we’ll continue to do so.”
ISSUES
There have been some issues facing the ambulance service over the last couple of years, and those are the first challenges that the new EMS leadership will be addressing.
The first issue is ambulance billing, which was being done through a third-party billing service. At this week’s County Commission meeting, a graphic displayed during the quarterly ambulance report showed departmental income back to April 2022. Average monthly income was just under $60,000 but it varied drastically from month to month in what Cowman described as “a roller coaster ride.”
The plan, which is already being implemented, is to bring the billing in-house.
“The (software) that we use for our electronic medical records, our patient care reports, has a component that we can actually do billing through,” Van Dusen said. “We have a full-time and part-time biller that we currently utilize on staff that we’re going to utilize for full-time billing.”
This plan streamlines the process and will save the county and the taxpayers money, he said.
“We’ll have a little more control and understanding of where those dollars and cents are going because, currently, we don’t have that access with our third-party biller,” Van Dusen said. “So, it’s a little more transparent from our end.”
At Tuesday’s meeting, Van Dusen told county commissioners that, though the transition would be bumpy at times, the new billing system could ultimately reduce the ambulance service’s percentage of payback by approximately 26%.
GROWTH
Also, departmental growth is planned for the ambulance service, Van Dusen said.
“Our staffing is pretty solid right now, but we’re looking to hire some additional staff,” he said, noting that 85% of the agencies in the state are staffed by volunteers. “We can’t expect people just to volunteer weekly, though we have some of those. Everyone’s lives are busy, and we’re finding some gaps where we need some coverage.”
Additional full-time people will fill coverage gaps while allowing the department to continue using volunteers, Van Dusen said.
Coverage gaps can affect inter-facility patient transfers, as was pointed out by Joni Pier of Yankton at the April 5 County Commission meeting.
She said that many of the city officials and residents she spoke with shared her concern that Yankton’s ambulance service did not have enough staff to operate its ambulances in medical emergencies.
“When I learned that a person needing help is out of luck getting to the needed medical facility, I knew we all needed to be concerned,” she said. “I was also told they do not transport if it is too close to the end of their shift, which could be three hours or more until the next shift starts.”
Cowman had already addressed some of the issues with inter-facility transfers, Van Dusen said, noting that transfers are the bread and butter of any ambulance service.
“However, when you have a transfer at 2 a.m. that we know is going to go to Sioux Falls to get put to bed, it doesn’t need to go out at that time because our volunteers work full-time jobs during the day and now, we’re sending them on a four-hour trip at night,” he said. “So, there’s that delicate dance of what’s medically necessary right now. If it truly is, we will find the crew to send those out. If we don’t have the staffing for it, there’s other agencies and flight teams that can do it as well.”
But, with expanded staff planned, Yankton County EMS should have the capabilities to support those transfers and still cover 911 locally, Van Dusen said.
Currently, EMS has four ambulances, which could answer four calls simultaneously.
“We are using our second out-crew about once a day, which means that the first out-crew is already out,” he said. “In the last quarter, we had 19 calls that required a third out-crew, so that’s three ambulances going at once.”
And the number of ambulance calls is rising, he said.
“Our projections right now are 2,300-2,400 calls this year, which would be another record year for Yankton County,” he said. “We don’t see those numbers going down, and nationally, those numbers aren’t going down.”
County commissioners are also aware of the trend.
A possible solution Van Dusen said that he and Cowman have proposed is the addition of a community health worker to fill the gaps between home health care and emergency health care.
“We (can see) some of those patients that we see quite often to help mitigate their calling 911,” he said. “We can send a crew out in just a truck instead of an ambulance, go and check on them, see how things are going and make sure that they’re having some of their day-to-day needs met.”
As other counties in the state have discovered, home health worker services can reduce the number of repeat 911 callers, help hospitals avoid readmissions and the associated fines, and raise ambulance department income, Van Dusen said.
“It’s actually a billable charge that would help support additional staff for us,” he said. “It helps grow our agency, and it’s a nice community service.”
Yankton County EMS wants to ensure that everyone has access to its services, Van Dusen said.
“The level of care that Yankton provides is really good, and we’re going to continue providing those services,” he said. “The ship is on course; we just need to polish up and correct a few items.”
