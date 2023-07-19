Van Dusen
Yankton County’s new Emergency Medical Services (EMS) administrator, Eric Van Dusen, has plans to boost the county’s EMS revenue while meeting the growing demand for ambulance services.

 Kelly Hertz/P&D

Yankton County’s new Emergency Medical Services (EMS) administrator is facing the challenges of growing ambulance demand with plans to increase staff and services.

EMS Administrator Eric Van Dusen was officially welcomed at the Yankton County Commission’s July 5 meeting.

